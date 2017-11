BC Highways is closing the highway between Prince Rupert and Terrace starting at 7 p.m.

Highway 16 is closing in both directions as of 7 p.m. due to avalanche hazard.

Prince Rupert RCMP said the road will be closed 13km east of the Port Edward turnoff and 35km west of Terrace.

BC Highways will provide its next update at midnight.

