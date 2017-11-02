Fundraiser for son who lost both his parents suddenly

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the costs of end of life services

After learning of her friend’s sudden death, Charlotte Vannier reached out to the community to support the family.

“My heart is broken for Richard,” Vannier said, of Hank and Sue Laid’s son. “I didn’t know how to help him.”

Both his parents were slain in October, and now their adult son Richard must navigate the emotional toll and financial challenges on his own.

“It was similar when my dad passed away. When you can’t do things properly it’s really stressful,” Vannier said.

She was close with Sue after working with her for 10 years. Before setting up the GoFundMe page, she reached out to Richard, who lives in Prince Rupert, to ensure he was okay with the fundraiser. The page “Laid Family Tragedy” was launched Oct. 28 and five days later 32 people had donated $2,375 of the $12,000 goal toward end of life services.

She estimated the expenses by adding up the cremation costs, $2,700 each, the memorial, lawyer fees and a little extra to make sure all unknown expenses are covered.

“I was happy because I didn’t know how I was going to pay for the cremation cost because I didn’t realize it was that much,” Richard said, adding that after Vannier set up the fundraising page he feels a little more at ease.

“Thank you to everybody for their support and I don’t wish this upon anybody,” he said.

Family dog needs a home

Sue’s dog is currently being taken care of at the BC SPCA in Prince Rupert, but Molly needs a more permanent home.

Vannier said she’d like to add a donation from her fundraising campaign to the shelter, and she is hoping that a loving family takes the timid dog in.

[gps-image name=”9210567_web1_PRU-WEB-Puppylookingforhome-contributed.jpg”]


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Prince Rupert BC SPCA is taking compassionate care of Molly, Sue’s dog, until it finds a new home. (Submitted)

Previous story
B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Just Posted

VIDEO and story: MVP of the Week — The fighter’s life

Prince Rupert’s Robyn Grant has dreams of being a UFC champion

Fundraiser for son who lost both his parents suddenly

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the costs of end of life services

VIDEO and story: Heart of Our City — Keeping tradition alive

Events in Prince Rupert are always special when Bev Killbery is involved

Radiology review finds 10 per cent discrepancy

Provincial government to implement action plan after incident at Mills Memorial Hospital

Pulling back the veil on Islam

Muslim community comes to Prince Rupert to remove misconceptions about the religion

Rampage Special: This Week Podcast — Episode 57

Rupert Rampage goalie Dave Wood on the CIHL team’s season and other news highlights

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Most Read