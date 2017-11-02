Fundraiser for son who lost both his parents suddenly

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the costs of end of life services

After learning of her friend’s sudden death, Charlotte Vannier reached out to the community to support the family.

“My heart is broken for Richard,” Vannier said, of Hank and Sue Laid’s son. “I didn’t know how to help him.”

Both his parents were slain in October, and now their adult son Richard must navigate the emotional toll and financial challenges on his own.

“It was similar when my dad passed away. When you can’t do things properly it’s really stressful,” Vannier said.

She was close with Sue after working with her for 10 years. Before setting up the GoFundMe page, she reached out to Richard, who lives in Prince Rupert, to ensure he was okay with the fundraiser. The page “Laid Family Tragedy” was launched Oct. 28 and five days later 32 people had donated $2,375 of the $12,000 goal toward end of life services.

She estimated the expenses by adding up the cremation costs, $2,700 each, the memorial, lawyer fees and a little extra to make sure all unknown expenses are covered.

“I was happy because I didn’t know how I was going to pay for the cremation cost because I didn’t realize it was that much,” Richard said, adding that after Vannier set up the fundraising page he feels a little more at ease.

“Thank you to everybody for their support and I don’t wish this upon anybody,” he said.

Family dog needs a home

Sue’s dog is currently being taken care of at the BC SPCA in Prince Rupert, but Molly needs a more permanent home.

Vannier said she’d like to add a donation from her fundraising campaign to the shelter, and she is hoping that a loving family takes the timid dog in.

