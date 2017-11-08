Fire smokes Dolly’s Fish Market

Prince Rupert fire crews were called at 4:15 a.m. to put out the fire on Cow Bay Road

Prince Rupert fire crews extinguished a fire at Dolly’s Fish Market on Nov. 8. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

An early morning fire ripped through Dolly’s Fish Market on Cow Bay Road.

The upstairs tenant in the building heard the fire alarm at 4:15 a.m. and called the Prince Rupert Fire Department.

Fire crews immediately attended Dolly’s, which is a restaurant, processing facility and seafood market. Eight firefightersextinguished the fire that began in the lower floor and extended into the second floor. No one was injured.

“The building is okay, we’re just trying to get things somewhat operational for the freezers. There is only one area, the main floor, that is burnt with a fair bit of water damage. There is smoke damage in the whole building,” Fire Chief Dave Mckenzie said.

Called out for a structure fire at 4:15 am Dolly’s seafood.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter