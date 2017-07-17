Fire claims yacht

A yacht burned while tied up to the Prince Rupert Rowing and Yacht Club early Monday morning. Shannon Lough photo

A ball of fire tore through the Striker III yacht in the harbour early this morning.

No one was on-board the vessel that was tied up at the Prince Rupert Rowing and Yacht Club. The Prince Rupert Fire Department received a call about the boat fire just before 5 a.m.

“Crews arrived on scene. There was heavy smoke and then it broke out in full flames,” said fire chief Dave McKenzie. “It’s pretty stubborn to put out. It’s burning up inside and we can’t get inside the boat.”

The Canadian Coast Guard and Prince Rupert Port Authority Harbour Patrol vessel were also on site.

The fire department is going to move the remains of the yacht to the other side of the island and let it burn out. The cause of the fire will be investigated later.