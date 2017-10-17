Drunk driver found asleep at the wheel, search for bank robber continues

Prince Rupert police report for October 6-15. (File photo) Prince Rupert RCMP released photos of the suspect from the Oct. 6 armed robbery at BMO. (Submitted)

Bank robbery investigation

The search continues for the male suspect who robbed the Bank of Montreal on Oct. 6. Prince Rupert RCMP continue to receive tips on the armed bank robbery on 2nd Avenue West and 3rd Street, where the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank.

Lightering Dock bust

On Oct. 7 at 11:56 p.m. police officers were on routine patrol when they located a group of people drinking alcohol at the Lightering Dock next to the Rotary waterfront park.

Sgt. Dave Uppal said one of the males had a warrant out for his arrest due to a conditional sentence order. The individual was also on probation to abstain from drinking alcohol and had a curfew to stay indoors between the hours of 7 p.m. – 5.a.m.

“We found him drinking and he was already breaching his conditional sentence order,” Uppal said. The man pleaded guilty to charges and received 30 days in jail.

Impaired driver placed in cell to sober up

On Oct. 7 at 1:46 a.m. the police responded to a report that an intoxicated male had left a licensed establishment in 200 block of 1st Avenue West. They found the intoxicated man in a vehicle with his keys in the ignition. He was arrested after police found he was not able to care for himself, Uppal said, and then he was lodged in a cell until he was sober. The man’s vehicle was impounded and he was given an immediate 90 day roadside prohibition.

Gun shots heard, not found

Two separate reports of gun shots heard and a flash in the sky on Oct. 9 brought police to the 1400 block of 8th Avenue East. Police conducted patrols in the area but nothing was located.

Fight investigated

On Oct. 14 at 4:57 a.m. police received a call from a witness who said that an unknown male was lying outside a business in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue West.

The witness said the man had been beaten up, and two males had left the area on foot.

Uppal said that police attended the scene where they found a few pools of blood and a brown toque laying on the ground but no one matching the descriptions were located, including the victim.

Car hits parked car

A vehicle struck a parked car head on in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue West on Oct. 14 at 12:24 a.m. Both vehicles had extensive damage, and emergency health services were called to assess the two occupants involved. No charges were laid.

Reckless driver

On Oct. 15 at 1:36 p.m. police received a report of a vehicle driving recklessly and people were seen walking to the vehicle with alcohol. Police located vehicle in the 500 block of Smithers Street. The driver of the vehicle was charged for driving while prohibited, or while her licence was suspended. She will attend court on Nov. 29. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Three times the limit

Police located a driver passed out in the driver’s seat on Oct. 15 after receiving a call from a witness at 2:28 p.m. The individual was brought back to the detachment where he provided a breath sample to police, which was approximately three times the legal limit, Uppal said. The man then refused to give a second sample.

The individual is being charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, impaired driving and breach of a probation order. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Oct. 16.