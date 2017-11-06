Downed line causes temporary power outage

A downed tree at the corner of 7th Street and 2nd Ave west temporarily cut power to 1041 BC Hydro customers. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Fallen tree branches causing a downed transmission line temporarily caused a power outage on Monday morning in Prince Rupert.

At 8:43 a.m., approximately 1,041 BC Hydro customers lost power as crews worked to repair the line. David Mosure, community relations coordinator for BC Hydro, said power was restored at 8:58 a.m. after the crews rerouted power around the damaged line.

“Crews were able to do some isolating and switching to restore service from the substation,” he said.

Mosure said crews are currently making repairs to the damaged line.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

