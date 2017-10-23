Dianne Watts speaking with BC Liberal Party members at Javadotcup on Oct. 22. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Dianne Watts makes her leadership pitch to Prince Rupert

The former federal MP said the provincial party can make changes

Dianne Watts was the second BC Liberal leadership candidate to make the trip to Prince Rupert this past weekend to meet with party supporters.

The former federal MP visited the city of Oct. 22 to hear the concerns of people living in the northwest and make her pitch as the person most suited to lead the BC Liberal charge against the John Horgan led NDP-Green government. She said the concerns she heard from the approximately 30 people gathered at the meet and greet were similar to those she had heard across the province on her tour.

“People want to make sure that their kids and their families are taken care of, that they’ve got opportunities,” she said. “And that’s what we need to be facilitating.”

Watts added that she felt the BC Liberal party needed to be changed to allow for a new generation to come and make contribution, but that the change cannot come from the inside.

“You can either live in the past or you can move forward, and we need to be moving forward,” she said. “Because if we don’t, then we are going to have this government in power for a very long time.”

Watts said she saw the time the Liberal party had in opposition as an opportunity to make those changes.

“It’s the opportunity to rebuild but rebuild in a very different way and look at things with new eyes and create new ideas and create a new vision that includes a lot of new elements that haven’t been included in the past,” she said.

RELATED: TODD STONE MAKES HIS PITCH

 


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Silver Creek farm search expands north

Just Posted

Premier tours Canada’s first West Coast propane terminal in the making

AltaGas offered a tour of its facilities to the Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries on Oct. 22

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Update: Highway closed at Ridley Island Road after crash

Prince Rupert RCMP called to two vehicle incident early Monday morning

Up to 125 mm of rain expected for North Coast, Environment Canada warns

A wind and rain warning was issued for Monday, Oct. 23 with possiblity of flash floods

Todd Stone makes his pitch

The BC Liberal party leader hopeful said he is the best candidate to defeat John Horgan

Wild West Poetry brings event to Prince Rupert

Local poets performed at Northwest Community College on Oct. 20

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

Most Read