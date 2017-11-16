Council extends bylaw prohibiting recreational marijuana sales

Prince Rupert’s existing bylaw was extended from Jan. 1 to July 1. 2018, when the provincial government is expected to announce regulations

Prince Rupert city council rushed through extending its sunset clause to prohibit recreational marijuana businesses at the council meeting on Nov. 14, but the public has the opportunity to make their voice heard at a public hearing on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Council extended the Interm Zoning Amendment Bylaw from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2018, when the federal government is expected to pass legislation to legalize the sale and possession of recreational marijuana. It is up to the provinces and territories to regulate the distribution and retail of the drug, similar to how alcohol and tobacco are regulated across the country.

The bylaw was first passed by council on Feb. 6, temporarily prohibiting commercial marijuana operations throughout Prince Rupert. City council thinks the anticipated legislation won’t be ready in time.

The report to council, which was on the agenda but not presented, said “the regulatory framework for recreational marijuana remains unknown, necessitating an extension of the existing bylaw.”

The B.C. government plans to introduce provincial regulations in the legislature next spring, hence the bylaw extension to the summer.

Councillor Joy Thorkelson asked if the public could give input for provincial regulations on recreational marijuana sales, but Mayor Lee Brain said that period of consultation has closed.

The B.C. Cannabis Regulation Engagement asked B.C. residents to provide feedback and input and closed on Nov. 1 after five weeks of public engagement.

