Prince Rupert City Council extended a bylaw that prohibits the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in the city until July. 1, 2018 (File photo)

Council extends bylaw prohibiting recreational marijuana sales

Prince Rupert’s existing bylaw was extended from Jan. 1 to July 1. 2018, when the provincial government is expected to announce regulations

Prince Rupert city council rushed through extending its sunset clause to prohibit recreational marijuana businesses at the council meeting on Nov. 14, but the public has the opportunity to make their voice heard at a public hearing on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Council extended the Interm Zoning Amendment Bylaw from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2018, when the federal government is expected to pass legislation to legalize the sale and possession of recreational marijuana. It is up to the provinces and territories to regulate the distribution and retail of the drug, similar to how alcohol and tobacco are regulated across the country.

The bylaw was first passed by council on Feb. 6, temporarily prohibiting commercial marijuana operations throughout Prince Rupert. City council thinks the anticipated legislation won’t be ready in time.

READ MORE: PROVINCE, FEDS SEE LOTS OF WORK AHEAD OF MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

The report to council, which was on the agenda but not presented, said “the regulatory framework for recreational marijuana remains unknown, necessitating an extension of the existing bylaw.”

The B.C. government plans to introduce provincial regulations in the legislature next spring, hence the bylaw extension to the summer.

Councillor Joy Thorkelson asked if the public could give input for provincial regulations on recreational marijuana sales, but Mayor Lee Brain said that period of consultation has closed.

The B.C. Cannabis Regulation Engagement asked B.C. residents to provide feedback and input and closed on Nov. 1 after five weeks of public engagement.

READ MORE: B.C. CITIES STRENGTHEN CALL FOR BIGGER ROLE IN MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

Council extends bylaw prohibiting recreational marijuana sales

The existing bylaw was extended from Jan. 1 to July 1. 2018, when the provincial government is expected to announce regulations

Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

North Coast Ecology Centre Society looks for volunteers

The new society is searching for a venue to host information about Prince Rupert’s unique wildlife

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of the Rotary Auction

The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction relies on many volunteers to make the three-day event a success

Housing proposed for street homeless in Terrace

B.C. government announces 52 units of transitional housing for Terrace, 44 units for Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast – Episode 59

Prince Rupert highlights from Mz. Judged, the Rotary Auction and news on tent city outside city hall

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

Most Read