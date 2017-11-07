Constitutional arguments in the case of Winston Blackmore, a polygamous leader near Creston, B.C., have been delayed until December in Cranbrook Supreme Court. Trevor Crawley photo

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Constitutional arguments in a landmark polygamy case have been adjourned till December after lawyers haggled over delays in filing court documents.

Winston Blackmore, who was found guilty of polygamy earlier this year, filed noticed that he would be raising a charter challenge following the conclusion of the Crown’s case in April.

Blackmore, the polygamous leader of a fundamentalist Mormon community near Creston, was found guilty in July, along with co-accused James Marion Oler, who was also charged with polygamy.

READ: Bountiful leaders found guilty of polygamy

However, since the notice, there has been a few different versions of affidavits circulated informally to crown attorneys by Blackmore’s lawyer, Blair Suffredine, along with missed filing deadlines to the court registry.

Peter Wilson, a special prosecutor appointed by the provincial government to litigate the case, expressed his frustration with missed deadlines after opening the court session by asking Justice Sheri Donegan to adjourn the hearing.

“I’m in a position where, under normal circumstances, I would object but understand Mr. Blackmore is entitled to his day in court,” said Wilson.

Justice Donegan agreed.

“This is an important case and fairness is integral to the entire process,” she said.

After indicating he would not be bringing forward a constitutional challenge before the trial process in April, Suffredine reversed course and signalled his intent to file a notice of application at the conclusion of the Crown’s case.

From there, there have been ongoing complications in missed deadlines for affidavits as well as an agreed statement of facts.

Justice Donegan adjourned the hearing over until the week of Dec. 11, where lawyers will return to Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rangers restore hidden monument to fallen WWII soldier
Next story
BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Rangers restore hidden monument to fallen WWII soldier

Only soldier who died in Prince Rupert during World War II remembered

Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert

BC Ferries will resume regularly scheduled sailings for the Northern Expedition this… Continue reading

Icy conditions cause vehicle to roll over on Highway 16

Prince Rupert RCMP reports from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

Downed line causes temporary power outage

BC Hydro crews working on repairs in Prince Rupert

Charles Hays volleyball teams build towards zones

The juniors placed second at a tournament in Terrace while the seniors went 3-0 in their play day

Science World hosts science fair

The event connects elementary school students with science in the community

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Most Read