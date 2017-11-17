City announces new emergency winter shelter location

The extreme weather shelter is located at 328 3rd Ave. West and is expected to open this weekend

The city of Prince Rupert, in partnership with the Province and the North Coast Transition Society (NCTS), have announced the location of a new emergency winter shelter.

The shelter is located in the old McLean and Rudderham building at 328 3rd Ave. West in downtown Prince Rupert. The shelter will open over the weekend with services available from from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ongoing intakes throughout the night.

READ MORE: Downtown location found for an emergency shelter

“It’s central, it’s warm and it’s dry,” said Grainne Barthe, NCTS program manager. “And we hope to make it as comfortable as possible.”

On Friday, Nov. 17, Barthe was at the location with NCTS executive director Christine White and Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain, who made the announcement. White said the shelter will have approximately 25 beds and there are preliminary plans for a soup station.

Barthe said the facility will be a wet shelter, which means that intoxicated individuals or those dealing with addictions will be able to use the shelter.

“There’ll be no tolerance of using inside the shelter,” she said. “But if people are at different stages of their life with addictions or whatnot, they can show up here intoxicated.”

Mayor Lee Brain said the city hopes to see the tent city, currently established next to city hall, removed in conjunction with the opening of the shelter.

READ MORE: Rice responds to Prince Rupert’s mini tent city

“That’s been our number one goal,” he said. “Is to ensure that there is a safe and dry place for them to go.”

Brain said the province has provided a budget that will cover some of the shelter’s expenses, but added that additional fundraising will be required to run the shelter effectively for the duration of the time that it’s open.

“It’s a very bare boned budget and we’ll be calling on the community now to rally behind the North Coast Transition Society,” he said. “We’re going to need some income to come in to help support this, but also the fact that the North Coast Transition Society has also stepped up to take on a new mandate in the community, which is taking on the homeless situation.”

Follow the Northern View for updates about the shelters progress.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Just Posted

UPDATE: Hammy dodges conservation officers

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

City announces new emergency winter shelter location

The extreme weather shelter is located at 328 3rd Ave. West and is expected to open this weekend

WEB POLL: What should the theme be for Seafest 2018?

Planning for Seafest 2018 has begun and the event’s organizers want to… Continue reading

The first snowfall of the season for Rupert

Environment Canada says the snow in Prince Rupert will change to rain later in the day

A new husband-and-wife duo take the Salvation Army reins

Sabrina and Greg Silvey prepare for this year’s Christmas Hamper program in Prince Rupert

Putting down roots in Rupert

CN Rail and Tree Canada are planting trees in Prince Rupert’s downtown core

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Most Read