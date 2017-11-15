Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

The Trudeau government is formally offering helicopters, transport aircraft and a 200-strong rapid-response team of soldiers for UN peacekeeping — though it will be months before Canadians know when and where they will go.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver today, including millions of dollars to increase the role of women in peacekeeping.

The moment will mark Canada’s most tangible step back into peacekeeping — long the country’s traditional military role — since the Liberals promised last year to provide the UN with up to 600 troops and 150 police officers.

But government officials who briefed reporters on background prior to the announcement say Canada and the UN have only just started what could be six to nine months of discussions about when and where those capabilities are needed.

That’s because Canada is offering the troops and equipment without dictating where they must go — an approach a senior UN official praised this week for giving the organization more flexibility in filling critical gaps in different missions.

Canada is also offering a total of $21 million to help increase the number of women in peacekeeping, as well as dozens of military trainers to help other countries become better at doing the job themselves.

The number of Canadian blue helmets and blue berets in the field sank to just 62 last month, a new low down from 68 in September.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses peacekeeping summit

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Just Posted

VIDEO: City to receive 44 units for homeless, and the search for an emergency shelter

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice presented poverty strategies to Prince Rupert council on Nov. 14

Save On Foods fundraiser plans to stuff its van with food

The Save On Foods fundraiser on Nov. 15 is for the Prince Rupert Salvation Army food bank

In Our Opinion: Housing, a basic right

A protest outside Prince Rupert’s city hall is calling for a men’s homeless shelter

Grassroots groups can change the system

Activist Thom Henley says Canadians should be proud of their ability to change things

CHSS Senior girls find their defence

The Rainmakers senior girls volleyball team came back from two games down on Nov. 9.

VIDEO: Mz. Judged returns to the Lester Centre stage

The beauty pageant is the biggest fundraiser for the North Coast Transition Society

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Most Read