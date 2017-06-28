Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Prince Rupert wins the BCAA Play Here contest to revitalize park
Students previously had to leave home to finish school
The ultra-luxury cruise line will return to Prince Rupert four more times in 2017
All proceeds from the show are going to the Lester Centre
Gitga’at First Nation and Lax Kw’alaams restructuring administration roles