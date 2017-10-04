Burns Lake RCMP dismantle large scale marijuana grow

Two men were arrested by Burns Lake RCMP

Submitted photo Burns Lake RCMP officers located a large scale grow operation that consisted of approximately 3000 marijuana plants on Sep. 30, 2017 with the assistance of the emergency response team.

The Prince Rupert RCMP initiated an investigation into a Prince Rupert resident with known ties to an organized crime group. This investigation eventually lead police to a property near Burns Lake.

The grow operation was located on Hwy. 16, near Forestdale Canyon Road, approximately 30 km west of Burns Lake.

“This investigation shows the multi-jurisdictional ties that organized crime groups have in northern B.C.”, stated Insp. Blake Ward, the officer in charge of the Prince Rupert RCMP. “The RCMP will continue to target individuals with ties to organized crime groups to ensure the safety of community members.”

Two men were arrested by Burns Lake RCMP and both were released with a Dec. 8, 2017 court date in Burns Lake.

If you have any information related to criminal activity you are encouraged to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.