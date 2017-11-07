BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Only soldier who died in Prince Rupert during World War II remembered
BC Ferries will resume regularly scheduled sailings for the Northern Expedition this… Continue reading
Prince Rupert RCMP reports from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
The juniors placed second at a tournament in Terrace while the seniors went 3-0 in their play day
The event connects elementary school students with science in the community
Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.
Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.
St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis
A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door
BC Ferries will resume regularly scheduled sailings for the Northern Expedition this…
Only soldier who died in Prince Rupert during World War II remembered
Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview
‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates
Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint
RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains
A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door