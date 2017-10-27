The guards are the green plastic material on the bushings and insulators, and the rubber tubing on the conductors extending from the green pieces. (BC Hydro contributed)

Birds on a guarded wire

BC Hydro added guards to its substation in Prince Rupert to prevent accidental contact with birds

Life on the North Coast just got a little safer for birds.

BC Hydro installed bird guarding at the substation that supplies power to customers in Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

“These guards will help protect birds from accidental electrical contact when they land on equipment within the substation and touch live components,” said Dave Mosure, spokesperson for BC Hydro in an email.

The guards that were added on Oct. 16 will not only save birds’ lives, but will also prevent customer outages. BC Hydro estimates the guard could save approximately five birds a year.

At the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter, Gunther Golina said they usually see two to five birds a year that have been shocked or electrocuted.

“Mostly it is when eagles land on a transformer to keep warm in the wintertime,” he said. “The young ones usually get a little bit of a shock and they fall down and the fall is worse. We nurse them back to health.”

RELATED: WILDLIFE SHELTER — NEW YEAR, NEW NEEDS

If they know where the bird was electrocuted they will find the number on the pole and share the information with BC Hydro and the conservation officer. “Most of the time [the birds] die because it’s so bad,” Golina said, but the situation should improve with the new guards installed at the substation.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The guards are the green plastic material on the bushings and insulators, and the rubber tubing on the conductors extending from the green pieces. (BC Hydro contributed)

Previous story
Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors
Next story
Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

Just Posted

Birds on a guarded wire

BC Hydro added guards to its substation in Prince Rupert to prevent accidental contact with birds

Racquet and spokes

Steve Weir uses two passions to honour the legacy of two dear friends

More stock assessment needed for wild salmon plan

DFO asks Prince Rupert and Smithers for feedback on Wild Salmon Policy implementation plan

Something wicked this way comes: Halloween events in Prince Rupert

Three community events celebrate the spookiest holiday this weekend, Oct 27-31

Peewees making strides

The Seawolves placed second in Cliff Sharples tournment over the weekend

VIDEO and story: Rushbrook Trail upgrade trekking along

A sneak peek at the changes coming to Rushbrook Trail along Prince Rupert’s waterfront

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Most Read