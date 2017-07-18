BC NDP officially takes control of province

Premier John Horgan and the rest of his cabinet are being unveiled at a lavish reception at Government House in Victoria.

The day has finally arrived — BC NDP leader John Horgan is being sworn in as the new Premier of British Columbia. This marks the first time in 16 years that a party other than the BC Liberals will have control of the legislature.

He and the rest of his executive cabinet is being unveiled this afternoon at Government House in Victoria. It includes 20 ministers and two ministers of state, while another six MLAs have been named as parliamentary secretaries.

In a news release from the party, the NDP points out this is the first time in B.C. history that the cabinet will achieve gender parity with 11 women either named to cabinet or as a minister of state.

They’ve also shuffled some of the ministerial portfolios to include a stand-alone Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, a Minister of State for Child Care and a Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Starting today, we will deliver a government that works for people. We’re going to work hard every day to build a better B.C.,” said Premier John Horgan.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver also attended the ceremony and congratulated Horgan today.

“This minority government is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do politics differently in British Columbia,” Weaver said. “We have an historic opportunity to put partisan politics aside and work together across party lines to advance good public policy that is in the best interests of British Columbians.”

The new government also includes a broad mix of experience including:

Four ministers and two parliamentary secretaries aged 40 and under

10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries who identify as a visible minority

The first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet

Here is the complete list of new executive council appointments:

Premier

Hon. John Horgan

Ministers

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman

Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson

Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena

Parliamentary secretaries: