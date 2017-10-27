B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Garry Cassidy feels like he lost 37 loved ones in a devastating fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The Milner resident was in Palm Springs when he found out that his 123,000-square-foot shop went up in flames, and inside of it, 37 classic and rare vehicles were completely charred.

It took Cassidy 17 years to collect the vehicles.

The fire happened on Cassidy’s property along the 7200 block of 216 Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Fire Destroys Classic Car Collection in Langley

“We got a phone call at 3:39 on Wednesday morning,” Cassidy told the Times as he stood in front of the burned remains of his car collection.

On the other line was a representative from the security company, who told Cassidy that there was a break-in and a fire alarm and that RCMP and the fire department had been called.

Cassidy said his wife Darlene went on the couple’s iPad and “goes onto our security camera and there was nothing.”

“And we went, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be good,’” Cassidy shared.

Five minutes later, a friend of the couple went to the shop and then called them with the bad news.

“He phoned me and said, “It’s not good,’” Cassidy said.

The oldest car on the shop was a 1931 Ford two-door sedan; his prized possession was a one-of-a-kind 1961 Bel Air convertible.

“Most of my cars were General Motors products,” Cassidy said.

“There’s collectors and there’s flippers. We were collectors. We hardly ever got rid of anything we bought, and this is how we ended up with these many cars.”

The cars and the shop are insured, but the emotional damage has taken a toll on Cassidy.

“It’s not about the insurance,” Cassidy said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, he probably started it on fire because the market’s down.’ It’s not about the insurance.”

His voice cracking, Cassidy pointed to what was left of one of the cars. “A million dollars wouldn’t replace that car because it’s the only one on the world.

“I had a ’61 Impala convertible, but I can’t tell you it was the only one in the world because it wasn’t. That Bel Air was the only one in the world. So that’s what’s really hard.”

He continued, “This Ferrari… they built 100 Ferraris, 355 F1s in ’99 but only 10 in the whole world were in black. That’s one of 10.”

Cassidy said most of his cars had stories. “That’s what I loved about them.”

Asked if he planned to rebuild, Cassidy answered, “Absolutely.”

“This will be up in about six or seven months,” he said. “I always say to people, ‘You drive by my place on Saturday morning, if the gate’s open, and if my pickup is parked in front of the shop, come in. I would love you to come and see my cars.”

“I’m only the keeper of them.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


troy.landreville@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

Just Posted

Making connections on and off the Canada C3

Cyndi Peal was spontaneously offered a spot aboard the Canada C3 icebreaker for 10 days of the trip.

Cold snap coming after a drier than normal October

Despite the extreme rain alerts, Prince Rupert only saw 229 millimetres by Oct. 27

Holkestad joins CityWest board

The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business

Birds on a guarded wire

BC Hydro added guards to its substation in Prince Rupert to prevent accidental contact with birds

Racquet and spokes

Steve Weir uses two passions to honour the legacy of two dear friends

VIDEO: Hometown author reads to Rupert crowd

Watch author Aaron Williams read a section of his debut novel, Chasing Smoke: A Wildfire Memoir, to a crowd in Prince Rupert on Oct. 26.

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Most Read