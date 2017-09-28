B.C. appoints expert to review money laundering

Former deputy commissioner of the RCMP to look into practices in B.C. casinos

An independent expert has been appointed by the B.C. government to conduct a review of the province’s policies and practices to prevent money laundering in the gambling industry.

Attorney General David Eby says the review will focus on gaming in the Lower Mainland to ensure casinos are following policies already in effect.

Eby says concerns about money laundering have been growing for years and the review is aimed at dealing with them.

Peter German, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP and Correctional Service Canada, will conduct the review.

German’s report is due by March 2018 but Eby says German has been asked to make recommendations to the government as he develops them, rather than waiting for the final report.

The attorney general says the review has the full support of casinos, the B.C. Lottery Corp. and the government’s gaming policy and enforcement branch.

“I believe that if we have the right policies and procedures in place, we can address any concerns the public may have about gambling in B.C.,” Eby says in a news release.

German has a broad knowledge of money laundering, anti-corruption programs and international asset recovery, having spearheaded the creation of market enforcement and international anti-corruption teams while he was with the RCMP.

The Canadian Press