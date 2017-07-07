$71,000 to bring two summer camps back

Summer camps in full swing after Pacific NorthWest LNG provided the school district with $71,000 in funding. Pixabay photo

School may be out for summer, but educational programs will be available for students to build literacy skills.

Pacific NorthWest LNG provided $71,000 in funding for Camp Jupiter and the Summer Read program, which hasn’t been available since 2012.

The 15-day Summer Read program will run in four sites, with four leaders and four assistants. The Metlakatla site will take 10-12 students, and the other sites will have 21 students.

“We take kids in Grade 1-2 who may need a bit more time or some extra skills and it has an aboriginal focus. That is why we do one in Hartley bay and one in Metlakatla,” said Sandra Jones, superintendent for School District 52.

Camp Jupiter is back for the summer for students who have physical, cognitive or other disabilities. The program is run by an occupational therapist and sometimes speech language pathologist is also involved, Jones said.

“Pacific NorthWest LNG is pleased to continue our support for the valuable programs and initiatives operated by School District 52. Supporting educational opportunities for young people in the Prince Rupert area is an important part of our long-term commitment to the local community, including First Nations,” said Tessa Gill, vice president of external affairs for Pacific NorthWest LNG, the company proposing to built a liquefied natural gas facility on Lelu Island.