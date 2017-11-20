70-year-old man dies after being struck on 9th Avenue West

RCMP release says pedestrian was clearing debris from the road

A 70-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle on 9 Ave on Nov. 17. (File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP have confirmed that a 70-year-old Prince Rupert man passed away after being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 17.

The pedestrian was struck while exiting his vehicle on 9th Avenue West to remove fresh debris scattered on the road at approximately 5:15 p.m. states an RCMP press release on Nov. 19. A vehicle then struck the pedestrian while making a left hand turn onto 9th Avenue West from McBride Street.

READ: The full RCMP press release.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and rushed the individual to Prince Rupert hospital. The pedestrian, who was in critical condition, was subsequently airlifted to Vancouver Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision and have consulted with the North District Traffic Services Reconstructionist Unit. Police are also requesting that any witnesses to the event contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.


