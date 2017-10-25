Playing through the snow

The CHSS soccer team braved the poor weather in Smithers on Oct. 21 to take home victory (Submitted photo)

As zone competition approaches, Charles Hays Secondary School senior boys soccer coach Ricky Deforge said he is happy with the way his team is coming together.

“There’s a lot of progress with the team,” he said. “The passing is going great, they’re communicating well. They’re a pleasure to coach, they’re coming along real great.”

The team made the trip to Smithers on Oct. 21 to compete in a play day against competiton they are likely to face as they look to advance to provincial competition. CHSS had to adjust to snow, cold temperatures and a field that was less than optimal in their only game of the weekend, which they won 7-1 against Kitimat.

Deforge said it was his team’s ability to adapt their playing style to match the conditions that was the difference in the game, as their normal, ball-control style was not going to be successful.

“It was more of a kick and run style of soccer,” he said. “And our team having the endurance to chase the ball and being able to tolerate the weather conditions.”

CHSS did not play any other games as the weather steadily got worse. Despite that, Deforge said he feels the team has a really good opportunity to place well in zones competition next week in Kitimat and move on to provincials.



