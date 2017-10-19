Rice says Ferry system can’t be improved overnight

Re: “Okay NDP, now what about the ferries?” an open letter from Village of Masset Councillor Bret Johnston in Sept. 28 publication of the Northern View.

Dear Councillor Johnston,

Thank you for your open letter regarding ferry services on the North Coast.

Over the past 16 years, under the BC Liberals’ poor management, fares went up, BC Ferries’ debt tripled and many sailings were cut. It will take longer than two months in government for the New Democrats to reverse that course.

The New Democrat government is focused on restoring services that people need. We campaigned on a promise to reduce ferry fares on small and northern routes by 15 per cent and that’s what we’re doing. The rate cuts will be announced in the February budget and would start next April.

Also as promised in the campaign, we will soon be announcing the terms of a full review of the ferry system which will inform what are the best improvements we can make in the future.

The New Democrat government continues to work towards improving the ferry system, but I’m sure you realize that the government can’t solve all our problems immediately and make everything free.

Please share with your fellow community members that we will be also be restoring discounted weekday fares for seniors.

Jennifer Rice,

MLA North Coast