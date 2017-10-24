Letter: Time for Canada to move away from production and transport of fossil fuels

Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

Thank you for publishing the article by David Suzuki. I appreciate his long-time efforts as a scientist to inform the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

Like many British Columbians, I am very concerned about the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in our coastal waters. There is no such thing as a “world class spill response.” There is too much at stake for our sea-life, our wildlife, our communities and our economy to put our coast at such risk. We here in BC have little to gain from Kinder Morgan and much to lose.

I agree with Mr. Suzuki that it is time for us as a country to move away from the production and transport of fossil fuels and to live up to our commitment to the Paris Climate Accord. Our future depends on the decisions we make today. With our forests on fire this past summer and extreme climate events now happening frequently around the globe, we have no time to waste.

Kathryn Ogg

Oak Bay

Previous story
Rice says Ferry system can’t be improved overnight

Just Posted

UPDATE: City issues flood advisory due to extreme rainfall

A wind and rain warning was issued for Monday, Oct. 23 with possiblity of flash floods

Dianne Watts makes her leadership pitch to Prince Rupert

The former federal MP said the provincial party can make changes

Premier tours Canada’s first West Coast propane terminal in the making

AltaGas offered a tour of its facilities to the Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries on Oct. 22

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Update: Highway closed at Ridley Island Road after crash

Prince Rupert RCMP called to two vehicle incident early Monday morning

Wild West Poetry brings event to Prince Rupert

Local poets performed at Northwest Community College on Oct. 20

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Most Read