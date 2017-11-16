B.C. Premier John Horgan. (File photo)

Horgan appointed the wrong ministers

The premier chose loyalty over qualified ministers

Dear Editor,

NDP minority government premier, John Horgan, jumped the gun on the appointment of some cabinet ministers. He chose loyalty over qualified. Presently the three of them are Jinny Sims, Claire Trevena, and Lana Popham. Why? When the B.C. Liberal opposition lay the heat on to them in question period, they are incapable of making logical answers to the questions, and because of this, John Horgan, and Mike Farnworth take on the job of supplying the answers to the opposition questions, to avoid further embarrassments. These three cabinet ministers are each paid a taxpayer funded salary of $105,881.83 per year, and should be able to answer the questions themselves. This is a waste of taxpayer dollars and taxpayers deserve qualified cabinet ministers. Watch Horgan replace these three cabinet ministers in the near future.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan, B.C.

Previous story
LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Just Posted

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of the Rotary Auction

The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction relies on many volunteers to make the three-day event a success

Housing proposed for street homeless in Terrace

B.C. government announces 52 units of transitional housing for Terrace, 44 units for Prince Rupert

Taxi crashes into TD Bank by accident

At noon on Nov. 15, a taxi van crashed into the window of the TD Bank at the shopping centre

Protecting rare, ancient glass sponge reefs

Dr. Stephanie Archer on glass sponge reefs on the North Coast for the marine speakers series

Harley Riders Club and Chances play Santa and deliver hundreds of toys

Approximately 300 toys, clothing and food items donated to the Salvation Army on Nov. 10

A new husband-and-wife duo take the Salvation Army reins

Sabrina and Greg Silvey prepare for this year’s Christmas Hamper program in Prince Rupert

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Most Read

  • Horgan appointed the wrong ministers

    The premier chose loyalty over qualified ministers

  • You should care about electoral reform

    Until we have a fair voting system all voices will not be represented in government