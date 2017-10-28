VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):

5) “Star Wars” (1977)

4) “Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

3) “Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace” (1999)

2) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

1) “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Previous story
VIDEO: Hometown author reads to Rupert crowd

Just Posted

Making connections on and off the Canada C3

Cyndi Peal was spontaneously offered a spot aboard the Canada C3 icebreaker for 10 days of the trip.

Cold snap coming after a drier than normal October

Despite the extreme rain alerts, Prince Rupert only saw 229 millimetres by Oct. 27

Holkestad joins CityWest board

The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business

Birds on a guarded wire

BC Hydro added guards to its substation in Prince Rupert to prevent accidental contact with birds

Racquet and spokes

Steve Weir uses two passions to honour the legacy of two dear friends

VIDEO: Hometown author reads to Rupert crowd

Watch author Aaron Williams read a section of his debut novel, Chasing Smoke: A Wildfire Memoir, to a crowd in Prince Rupert on Oct. 26.

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Hometown author reads to Rupert crowd

    Watch author Aaron Williams read a section of his debut novel, Chasing Smoke: A Wildfire Memoir, to a crowd in Prince Rupert on Oct. 26.

  • VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

    Which movie was your favourite?