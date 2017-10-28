VIDEO: Hometown author reads to Rupert crowd

Aaron Williams read from his debut novel, Chasing Smoke: A Wildfire Memoir, to a packed room at the Prince Rupert Library on Oct. 26.
Williams’s hometown was the last stop on his book tour, with a large crowd of Rupertites, friends and family filling every seat and some standing.
Chasing Smoke was put on shelves last week by Harbour Publishing, and chronicles Williams’s 2014 wildfire season. Williams was a firefighter for a total of 10 seasons, most recently during the 2017 summer season in B.C.
