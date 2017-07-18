VIDEO and Photos: Intertidal Music Festival

The North Pacific Cannery hosts after a decade of renovation work

The North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward saw the revival of its music festival on July 15.

It has been a decade since Rolling on the River, and last Saturday the Intertidal Music Festival kicked off its first year at the cannery with three different stages and 18 musical acts performing from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event was made possible after several conservation projects were completed that costed more than $5 million, with much of the funding coming from the province, Parks Canada, the Port of Prince Rupert and many other organizations.

More than 700 people were at the festival to experience the music, food vendors, beer gardens and busker stations. The day went smoothly with the help of 100 volunteers who came out to the event.

Gladys Blyth, North Pacific Cannery historian, cuts the cake in the opening ceremonies. Shannon Lough photo

Devon Clifton of the Wii Gisigwilgwelk Dancers (Big Northern Lights Dance Group) opened the festival with traditional songs and dance.

Chris Pahl of the Big Northern Lights Dance Group. Shannon Lough photo

Aura Azak and Scarlet Louis opened the music festival with the Wii Gisigwilgwelk Dancers (Big Northern Lights Dance Group).

Emma-Lee Edwards-Brown captures audiences with junior band the Onion Droppers on the loft stage. Shannon Lough photo

Zikhara Yoga held a class in the net loft before the music began. Shannon Lough photo

Hard core fans, Crystal Sawatzky and Lauren Armstrong, rock with Replica on the main stage. Shannon Lough photo

Elijah Larsen and SImon Stockner of The Racket light up the main stage at the North Pacific Cannery’s inaugural Intertidal Music Festival. Shannon Lough photo

Cynthia Pyde and Ray Leonard of Skeena Skiffle had audiences toe tapping at the loft stage. Shannon Lough photo

Sparrow Taranov dances and jingles on the main stage dance floor to The Racket. Shannon Lough photo

The Racket in their second set on the main stage. Shannon Lough photo

Woodshed Supply Co. from Vancouver on the main stage. Shannon Lough photo

North Pacific Cannery conservation manager Steve Milum was one of the major organizers of the Intertidal Music Festival. Shannon Lough photo

Woodshed Supply Company. Matthew Allen photo

Jesse Palmer and Eli dance on the main stage at the recently restored working dock. Matthew Allen photo

Kevin Barton and Staale Barton. Matthew Allen photo Kevin Barton and Staale Barton watching from the working dock.

Simbiyez Wilson draws a crowd from inside the studio stage. Matthew Allen photo

Humans, the last musical act of the night. Shannon Lough photo