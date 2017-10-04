Spamalot, War of Wits and a fiddler musical

From improv to comedy debate, auditions and a fiddler musical all happening in Rupert in October

Hans Seidemann won the War of the Wits in the summer at Udderfest, and he’s back on Friday, Oct. 6 to defend his title. (File photo)

Spamalot auditions

The Monty Python musical has been selected for the 2018 community theatre production at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

The comedy is loosely based on the search for the Holy Grail. Implemented into the show is one or two things from other movies or TV series that they’re famous for.

“It’s definitely a fun show,” said McNish who is co-directing the play with Rich Jerstad. “For someone who has never been exposed to Monty Python there’s lots of comedy that’s very universal. Slapstick, silliness, lots of humour and lots of fun in the musical numbers themselves.”

The show is going to run April 5-7 and the production team is having an information session at Lester Centre on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and there will be auditions Oct. 16-17 at 7 p.m. starting each night. For people who can’t make the information session they can reach out to Crystal Lorette at the Lester Centre to set up an audition time.

“Everybody is welcome and we encourage people to come and try it out. It’s a musical, dancing and choreography,” McNish said.

The production team in place already with Peter Witherly as the musical director, Jennifer Kloppers as the choreographer, Crystal Lorette is the producer and Dwain Harrison is in charge of site construction and sound.

Comedy debate and improv

Back by popular demand, the improv crew Hook, Line and Snicker is kicking off its new season this Friday, Oct. 6 at the Tom Rooney Playhouse.

There have been a few changes, with some familiar and a few fresh faces to brighten the stage. The Northern View’s Readers’ Choice Best Actor, Michael Gurney will be a part of the show, along with Treena Decker, Krista Ediger, Corey Callaghan and Shaun Thomas.

Following improv, is the War of Wits, the Rupert comedy debate show, which is usually only held during Udderfest.

“We think it’s worth celebrating throughout the year,” said Lyle McNish, actor and treasurer for Harbour Theatre Society. “It’s a very popular show.”

For Round 2 of 2017, Hans Seidemann is defending his title as master of wits, against Carolina Outlet, Aurora Martin, Teddy Keehn and a couple of surprise guests.

The competitors debate local topics with irony, sarcasm and using comedic tools to try to win the audiences point of view by receiving the most applause and laughs.

The winner takes all the glory — and a gift certificate.

A fiddler’s tale

Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers are coming to Prince Rupert to perform “Alaria’s Fiddle”, a story about a girl who lives with her mother in a lighthouse on Canada’s west coast.

The story, written by Patrick Wilson, will be told through a musical ensemble of more than 80 musicians aged six to 60 years. Alaria has a lot of time on her hands living on an isolated island, so she plays the fiddle over the marine radio to fishing fleets that pass. She sends messages in bottles out to the world, asking for music, and eventually she receives many answers.

Then, a storm hits one night and Alaria’s mother goes to help rescue a fishing fleet. Alaria plays her fiddle to bring the fishers to safety, while she fears she may have lost her mother as well.

“Alaria’s Fiddle” will be at the Lester Centre of the Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children, students and seniors, and will be available in September at the box office.