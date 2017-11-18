Huu Bac Quintet is coming to Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre of the Arts. (Contributed photo)

Huu Bac Quintet, a balance of jazz and Asian influences

The quintet will perform a suite of original compositions at the Lester Centre on Nov. 23

Huu Bac and the Huu Bac Quintet will be performing a suite of Asian, European and South American inspired compositions at the Lester Centre on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Bac was born in Vietnam, but moved to Quebec at the age of two. He studied jazz guitar at the McGill University and has since collaborated with Cirque du Soleil, and was a finalist for the Montreal Arts Council Diversity Award in 2010.

Bac founded the Huu Bac Quintet in 2013, which has toured Canada and won several awards including: the Rideau/roseq award in 2014, the 2015-2016 Enrées en Scène Loto-Québec, the 2015 Singray Rising Stars Award and the 2015 Public Choice award.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Lester Centre. For more information about tickets call Crystal Lorette at 250-627-8888 or Cooks Jewellers at 250-624-5231


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
