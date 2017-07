Ten years in the making, general manager says cannery is ready

Laurie Davie, general manager of the North Coast Pacific Cannery says they’re ready to host this weekend’s first Annual Intertidal Music Festival.

The Intertidal festival has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of the Rolling on The River Festival that ran from 2002-2007 and had to stop because of dock and facility degradation.

