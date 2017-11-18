AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young has died at the age 64.

Young, the guitarist and co-founder of the Australian hard rock band, had been suffering from dementia for several years, according to a statement by the band Saturday.

He died with his family by his bedside.

“Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many,” the statement read.

“From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.”

Young is survived by his wife O’Linda, two children, three grandchildren, as well as his sister and brother Angus – who co-founded the band.

Young retired from the band in 2014, reportedly due to health issues.

Young’s death follows the passing of Angus and Malcolm’s brother George Young in October. He was the band’s producer.

Malcolm “leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever,” the band said.

