A sneak peak at Saturday’s Intertidal festival

Learn about some of the bands playing at the cannery’s Intertidal Music Festival

Interested in going to the Intertidal Music Festival on July 15 and want to learn more about the bands playing? Save your Google-ling fingers and read on. We took the time to check most of the 15 bands playing at the cannery. Reading online? Click the links to hear a sample of their jams.

HUMANS:

An indie-electro duo who started working together in 2010, HUMANS have established themselves through creating sounds that fuse experimental electronic sounds with catchy indie pop hooks.

Solid beats, ear-worm lyrics and electro-rock fusion. HUMANS will get you dancing.

Stand out tracks: Water Water, Noontide and Boys and Girls

The Racket:

Rock trio based out of Smithers spawning from the friendship of Elijah Larson (guitar, vocals, mandolin and piano,) and Simon Stockner (drums). The Racket have shown they have the musical chops to entertain a crowd.

Their music ranges from heavier rock sounds to bouncy melodic love songs. The band is tight and their singer Larson has a great voice.

Stand out tracks: Spanish Dancer, Petty Crimes and Diamond City

Woodshed Supply Co.:

Acoustic driven songs reflecting the diversity of the city they reside; Woodshed Supply Co. from Vancouver blends folk-rock, alt-country and alt-rock with lyrics centred on the human condition.

Their sound is unique and varied yet familiar.

Stand out tracks: Old Train, The Water and Untitled

The Surfin Dudes:

This Prince Rupert band plays your favourite songs from the 50s through to the 80s. The band consists of two guitars, sax, bass, keyboards drums and vocalists.

Simbiyez Wilson:

Simbiyez Wilson is a singer/songwriter based in Smithers who performs solo. Her voice is reminiscent of Jewel and Lorde. Her song idol no more is a touching personal song about the experience of being an aboriginal person.

Stand out tracks: idol no more, She calls out

Replica:

Prince Rupert Metallica Tribute band Replica focuses on covering the thrash songs of Metallica and often play in and around the city.

Stand out tracks: Any Metallica song will do but their metal cover of We’re Here for a Good Time is a nice departure from the Trooper original.

Swilly:

Rupert musician playing driving rock tunes. Heavy drums, bass and guitar and melodic singing. This is great music to drive or dance to.

Stand out tracks: About You, Crying and Smokin’

The Brazen Harlots:

This trio from Kitwanga play straight up rock and blues. Their cover of Red House hopefully won’t blow the roof off the newly renovated cannery.

Stand out tracks: Red House, Let It Bleed and Bad Habit Walking

Chad-e-ose:

Terrace based DJ Chad-E-Ose plays a mix of electro swing and funky beats meant to get the crowd dancing. A lover of music and entertaining crowds, DJ Chad-E-Ose’s passion shows in his performances.

Stand out tracks: Broken Man Remix and Easy Beat

Skeena Skiffle:

Three piece band playing your favourite skiffle songs of yesterday. Toe tapping music complete with stand-up bass and kazoo solos, Skeena Skiffle will be enjoyed by music fans of all ages.

Stand out tracks: Ain’t She Sweet and Lonesome Traveller

To hear more of these bands, and the five we missed, pick up your tickets to the first annual Intertidal Music Festival.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca and tickets are free for children under 12 and by donation for seniors older than 65, $20 for youth 13-18, $35 for adults and $75 for a family (two adults and two youth), plus service charge and taxes. The road to the cannery will be closed and shuttle buses (shuttle fare included in the ticket price) will run from Prince Rupert to the site throughout the day.