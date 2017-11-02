In Our Opinion: Smashing pumpkins

Efforts to beautify this city — its schools, parks, buildings — continue to face setbacks and it’s not necessarily due to money, resources or bad weather.

Reports of smashed windows along Third Avenue, multiple counts of vandalism while a new playground is being installed at Mariners Park and now Lax Kxeen Elementary School. The school district has been working on repairing three classrooms damaged by frost since the summer, and then over the weekend a youth chose to steal one of the excavators on site and plow into the school.

Mischief on Halloween is one thing. Every community has its gang of punks that like to smash pumpkins and make a mess of the neighbourhood. But squash, while icky, can be cleaned up at no cost other than maybe a few tears from a child.

What does all this vandalism say about Prince Rupert?

While stealing a tour bus or an exacavator can make the headlines, so does the generosity of community spirit — the Rushbrook, Mariners and McKay Street Parks. Come on people, we all live in this tight space together.

