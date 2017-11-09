Hammy the hammock deer found a doe friend on Sunday, Nov. 5. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation

Hammy was trending on Twitter.

The story of the deer in Prince Rupert with a hunk of purple hammock attached to its antlers has been liked more than 1,000 times, and the “Chronicals of Hammy the Deer” Facebook Page jumped to 793 members after adding another 500 members over the weekend.

The buck’s unconventional accessory was a brief sensation on the internet, attracting comments from Atlanta, Portland and even the U.K. But while he may have been a fleeting buzz subject for social media users Hammy continues to win hearts on the North Coast.

What does Hammy’s story say about Prince Rupert? From an outsider’s perspective it seems amazing that deer roam the streets, use the crosswalks and pose for photos. For some, it was also disconcerting that no one was helping the wild animal remove the threads from its antlers.

READ MORE: HAMMOCK DEER HAS CELEBRITY STATUS

But let’s remind those people of the night when this all began. It took three RCMP officers — since there is no conservation officer in Prince Rupert — to try to free the deer from a backyard hammock. In the video by the Northern View, the animal thrashed violently trying to free himself.

WEB POLL: HAVE YOU SEEN HAMMY?

We can assure the world that Prince Rupert residents are keeping a close watch on this deer. You can almost track his whereabouts on his official Facebook page.

CONTEST: SEND US YOUR HAMMY PHOTOS TO WIN A FREE T-SHIRT

The conservation officer has received many calls on Hammy and after assessing him decided the buck would be fine. Hammy is plump and seems to have no problem moving around town where he seems to have met a few does. ‘Tis the season.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In Our Opinion: Smashing pumpkins

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation

UPDATE: Two more suspects arrested in armed robbery at PJ’s

Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by robbers armed with a machete, baseball bat

Roosevelt students find their beat

French immersion students participated in a two-day African drumming workshop

Lax Kw’alaams Band members get a chunk of the LNG benefit

Each member will get $2,000 from the resource benefits agreement signed earlier this year

Tents raised outside city hall to draw attention to homelessness

Mayor Lee Brain asks province to bring affordable modular homes to Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Black belts handed out to Rupert students

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club passes their promotion test

Editorial: Lighting up the economy

Legalizing pot isn’t that big a change. It’s already a part of our economy.

Realty Executives give to Rotary’s fruit of the day program

Realty Executives Prince Rupert present a donation of $1,000 to Rotarian Maureen Macarenko

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

    The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation