In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

Hammy was trending on Twitter.

The story of the deer in Prince Rupert with a hunk of purple hammock attached to its antlers has been liked more than 1,000 times, and the “Chronicals of Hammy the Deer” Facebook Page jumped to 793 members after adding another 500 members over the weekend.

The buck’s unconventional accessory was a brief sensation on the internet, attracting comments from Atlanta, Portland and even the U.K. But while he may have been a fleeting buzz subject for social media users Hammy continues to win hearts on the North Coast.

What does Hammy’s story say about Prince Rupert? From an outsider’s perspective it seems amazing that deer roam the streets, use the crosswalks and pose for photos. For some, it was also disconcerting that no one was helping the wild animal remove the threads from its antlers.

But let’s remind those people of the night when this all began. It took three RCMP officers — since there is no conservation officer in Prince Rupert — to try to free the deer from a backyard hammock. In the video by the Northern View, the animal thrashed violently trying to free himself.

We can assure the world that Prince Rupert residents are keeping a close watch on this deer. You can almost track his whereabouts on his official Facebook page.

The conservation officer has received many calls on Hammy and after assessing him decided the buck would be fine. Hammy is plump and seems to have no problem moving around town where he seems to have met a few does. ‘Tis the season.

