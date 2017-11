Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

“Hammy” the deer roamed Fraser Street on November 1. The deer was tangled in a hammock in August and has been spotted around Prince Rupert with part of the material still attached to his antler. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Send us your best photos of Hammy the deer by noon on Nov. 30 to win a free “Have you seen Hammy” T-shirt. Photos can be submitted by email at newsroom@thenorthernview.com or by submitting a tip.



