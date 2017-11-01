VIDEO slideshow — Highlights from Halloween on the North Coast

RELATED: VIDEO — 4TH ANNUAL TERROR AT THE CANNERY
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest
RELATED: VIDEO — 4TH ANNUAL TERROR AT THE CANNERY
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest
Prince Rupert Amatuer Swim Club showed their strength Oct. 20-22 at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre
Charles Hays Secondary School soccer team qualified for Burnaby provincial tournament
Totem poles, statutory holiday suggested
More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29
Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan
Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards
Levidrome: a word that spells another word when spelled backwards
Threats to release students’ personal information
Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company
It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population
Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.
Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest