Treena Decker. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View) Zombies took over Third Avenue in Prince Rupert last weekend. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

VIDEO slideshow — Highlights from Halloween on the North Coast

Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest

RELATED: VIDEO — 4TH ANNUAL TERROR AT THE CANNERY


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rupert kidney donor recognized nationally

Just Posted

VIDEO slideshow — Highlights from Halloween on the North Coast

Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest

PRASC season opening swim meet

Prince Rupert Amatuer Swim Club showed their strength Oct. 20-22 at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

Rupert soccer team makes it rain in zones

Charles Hays Secondary School soccer team qualified for Burnaby provincial tournament

Seawolves surge

The Bantam Seawolves came second in the Houston Bantam Tournament

Prince Rupert City Council hears report on Truth and Reconciliation

Totem poles, statutory holiday suggested

VIDEO: 4th annual Terror at the Cannery

More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

Vancouver Island boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards

Victoria boy looks to add levidrome to the dictionary

Levidrome: a word that spells another word when spelled backwards

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Most Read

  • VIDEO slideshow — Highlights from Halloween on the North Coast

    Best of photos from the Zombie Walk, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest