Children’s Day in the Park an opportunity for kids to be kids

Mariners Park was filled with the sound of upbeat music and children’s laughter on July 8 at the 5th annual Childrens Day in the Park took place.

The celebration of the children in the Prince Rupert community featured activities such as face painting, an art tent and a photobooth, as well as performances by Barefoot Caravan, Rachelle Van Zanten and Kiki the Eco Elf.