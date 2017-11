The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction relies on many volunteers to make the three-day event a success

Rosa Miller, Michael Gurney and Brian Munson are the “talking heads” were the auctioneers for the 53rd Annual Prince Rupert Rotary Auction on Nov. 13. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction is a three-day event and is put together by dozens of volunteers. This video takes you behind the scenes of Day 1, and all the roles the volunteers play.

