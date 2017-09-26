VIDEO: Becoming binary literate

Roosevelt Park Elementary Students, left to right, Rune Hipolito, Ty Minette, Kasey Colussi, Wade Burton and Riley Murphy show off the binary bracelets they made for Science Literacy Week at the Prince Rupert Library. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

DNA extraction and binary coding are just a sample of activities students learned for Science Literary Week in School District 52.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 got hands on with science and visited the Prince Rupert Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 where they built their own binary bracelets, and had a tour of the building from staff member Beth Diamond.

Earlier in the week, Roosevelt Park Elementary School students participated in a nation-wide educational webinar, where they worked with a scientist to extract DNA from fruit.

“The kids are enjoying it and enjoying this activity and they love participating and learning about different ways to immerse their learning,” said vice-principal Peter Scott.

To learn about how to make your own binary bracelet visit code.org lesson guide.

