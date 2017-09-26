VIDEO: Becoming binary literate

DNA extraction and binary coding are just a sample of activities students learned for Science Literary Week in School District 52.
Students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 got hands on with science and visited the Prince Rupert Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 where they built their own binary bracelets, and had a tour of the building from staff member Beth Diamond.
Earlier in the week, Roosevelt Park Elementary School students participated in a nation-wide educational webinar, where they worked with a scientist to extract DNA from fruit.
“The kids are enjoying it and enjoying this activity and they love participating and learning about different ways to immerse their learning,” said vice-principal Peter Scott.
To learn about how to make your own binary bracelet visit code.org lesson guide.
