VIDEO: A tour of the Canada C3 ship

Journey participant, Joanne Steventon, gives the Northern View a tour of the Canadian icebreaker

Tours available on the Canada C3, a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker that is cruising from coast to coast to coast, starting in Toronto and ending in Victoria. Here the ship is sailing into Prince Rupert harbour on Sept.26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Canada C3 ship is travelling along the three coasts of the country in 150 days. Joanne Steventon, the ship’s podcast producer, gives a tour of the vessel to the Northern View on Sept. 29 while it’s moored at the Cow Bay Marina in Prince Rupert.

The ship will have tours for the public on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Filming by Keili Bartlett