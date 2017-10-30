VIDEO: 4th annual Terror at the Cannery

More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29

Halloween took over the North Pacific Cannery on Sunday, Oct. 29. More than 600 people attended the event, with many of them in costume.

This was the 4th annual Terror at the Cannery and the Chamber of Chills haunted house was held inside the bunk house where the European men used to reside. The story was narrated by Michael Gurney and brought to life with a handful of volunteers.

Approximately 30 volunteers ran the mess house cafe, the games in the main canning building, or safely guided visitors over the train tracks and helped with parking.

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parker, 5, and Ryan Nelson, 2. Parker, 5, and Ryan Nelson, 2. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)