VIDEO: 4th annual Terror at the Cannery

More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29

Halloween took over the North Pacific Cannery on Sunday, Oct. 29. More than 600 people attended the event, with many of them in costume.

This was the 4th annual Terror at the Cannery and the Chamber of Chills haunted house was held inside the bunk house where the European men used to reside. The story was narrated by Michael Gurney and brought to life with a handful of volunteers.

Approximately 30 volunteers ran the mess house cafe, the games in the main canning building, or safely guided visitors over the train tracks and helped with parking.

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

 

Parker, 5, and Ryan Nelson, 2. Parker, 5, and Ryan Nelson, 2. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Mahikan McAndrew, 4. Mahikan McAndrew, 4. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Federal government appoints a new board chair at Ridley Terminals

Just Posted

Youth steals excavator and damages elementary school

A 16-year-old faces charges after damaging Lax Kxeen, and other RCMP police briefs

Federal government appoints a new board chair at Ridley Terminals

McPhie will serve a five year term at the coal terminal in Prince Rupert

Making connections on and off the Canada C3

Cyndi Peal was spontaneously offered a spot aboard the Canada C3 icebreaker for 10 days of the trip.

Prince Rupert Rampage tie the Terrace River Kings

Prince Rupert held on 4-4 in double overtime

Cold snap coming after a drier than normal October

Despite the extreme rain alerts, Prince Rupert only saw 229 millimetres by Oct. 27

VIDEO: 4th annual Terror at the Cannery

More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Most Read