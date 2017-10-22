Todd Stone makes his pitch

The BC Liberal party leader hopeful said he is the best candidate to defeat John Horgan

Todd Stone met with BC Liberal Party members on Oct. 21 to make his case for why he should be the next leader of the party.

Approximately 11 people were present at the meet and greet which took place at La Gondola restaurant in downtown Prince Rupert. Stone, who has also made stops in Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Hazelton on his northwest B.C tour, first took some time to mingle with individuals in the group one-on-one before making some remarks of a lunch meal.

He was direct about why he was running for the leadership position, saying he had seen a deeply rooted frustration with the current government’s policy and what is perceived as a lack of ability to grow the economy.

“I decided to run because I couldn’t sit on the sidelines after watching three months of devastation to our economy by the NDP and the Green coalition,” he said. “They are systematically, brick-by-brick dismantling the strong economic foundation we have in this province.”

Stone said it was critical that the NDP-Green coalition be defeated, and with his experience as a tech entrepreneur and CEO as well as his ability to relate to a broad spectrum of people in British Columbia, he would be the ideal candidate to do so.

“I am excited to be up here, to look people in the eyes here in Prince Rupert and across the northwest to say, ‘I am on your side, I am going to fight for you and your families and jobs up here…I’m going to fight for the future,” he said. “Folks up here want to provide for their kids, they want their kids to have good paying jobs in these communities and they need a government in Victoria that’s got their backs.”

Stone is the MLA for the Kamloops-South Thompson riding. He was previously the founder and CEO of a Kamloops-based software company.

Prince Rupert's Got Talent returning to the stage

