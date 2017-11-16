This Week Podcast – Episode 59

Prince Rupert highlights from Mz. Judged, the Rotary Auction and news on tent city outside city hall

From Mz. Judged to the Rotary Auction to tent city outside city hall, This Week podcast covers all the highlights from Prince Rupert.

The hosts, Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent also interview Rosa Miller, president of the Women’s Leadership Network Prince Rupert Association, on an upcoming event for the society.

Question: What song did ‘Annie’ play for Mz. Judged? Let us know and win a podcast mug!

For more podcast episodes CLICK HERE



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter