Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent in Episode 58. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Hosts from This Week podcast speak to Rotarians on the upcoming Rotary Auction, and Tyler Portelance transforms as Annie for his role in Mz. Judged for the North Coast Transition Society.

For more episodes of This Week, CLICK HERE.



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter