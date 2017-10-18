This Week – Episode 55

Podcast hosts learn how to build a 72-hour emergency kit in case of an earthquake

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent in Episode 55 filmed at the Prince Rupert fire hall. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Around the world, people are participating in the ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 19.

To learn more about how to be prepared for an earthquake the hosts from “This Week” podcast go to the Prince Rupert fire hall where they learn from the deputy fire chief on how to create a 72-hour emergency kit.

The hosts read through the headlines from the paper, giving updates on police activity in the city, the province reviewing CN’s use of herbicide beside the Skeena River and tips to prevent microplastics from going into the ocean.

