Employment counselor Mel White joins the podcast to talk about employment disability month

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent on This Week Episode 54 with Mel White. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

For employment disability month, Mel White, an employment counselor with Thompson Community Services, joins the show to talk about some of the work TCS does to help connect their clients with their dream jobs.

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent then read the headlines, and talk about what’s coming up this weekend.

