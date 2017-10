Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent in Episode 53 of This Week the podcast. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For small business week, the hosts from This Week podcast meet with Judson Rowse owner of Cowpuccinos Coffee House.

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent read the headlines, including the story of one man who returned from Vegas and survived the mass shooting with three other Rupertites. There is also a special segment aboard the Canada C3 icebreaker with the ship’s podcaster Joanne Steventon.

