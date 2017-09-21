This Week — Episode 51

On the podcast Tyler and Chelsea sip espresso with guests from the Francophone society in Rupert

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent in Episode 51 of This Week podcast. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

On This Week, actor and karaoke star Chelsea Stamp-Vincent joins Tyler Portelance to host the podcast from outside Cowpuccinos.

They read and add their two cents on stories from the region, including the announcement that Aurora LNG will no longer pursue its project on Digby Island, and that DONG Energy is interested in developing an offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait with NaiKun Wind Energy.

The Northern View’s sports reporter, Matthew Allen, steps in to give updates on the athletic scene and even the eSports scene.

There are two guests for the show, both from the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO). Chantal Cornwall and Patrick Witwicki talk about French services in Prince Rupert and the upcoming Murder Mystery dinner theatre on Saturday, October 14 at The Crest.

