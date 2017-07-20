This Week — Episode 42

Tyler and Joey travel back in time to the Intertidal Music Festival

Tyler Portelance and Joey Jack at the Intertidal Music Festival on July 15. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Hosts Tyler Portelance and Joey Jack travel back in time to the weekend where they attended the Intertidal Music Festival at the North Pacific Cannery. In Port Edward they interview drummer Patrick Witwicki from the band Men Who Listen.

Back in Prince Rupert, Tyler and Joey cover the news headlines from Mariner’s Park after the Sojourn Seabourn cruise ship docks in the harbour. They also interview Amber Lindquist about what to expect from Udderfest this year.

For more episodes of “This Week” click here.