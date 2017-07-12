The hosts discuss wildfires spreading across BC and how to avoid hitting a humpback whale in the sea

Tyler Portelance and Joey Jack in This Week Episode 41 for July 11, 2017. Photo by Shannon Lough

The rainiest city in Canada is under a fire ban as wildfires continue to spread across the Interior of British Columbia.

On This Week podcast host Tyler Portelance and guest host Joey Jack discuss the fires, how to donate and other headlines in the Prince Rupert news.

Caitlin Birdsall, the coordinator for the Vancouver Aquarium’s North Coast Initiative, is a guest on the show and speaks on the “See a blow, go slow” campaign to prevent boater whale strikes.

